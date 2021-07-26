Parkway Rec Center Damaged By Vandals, Utica Police Looking For Suspects
Utica Police are investigating significant damage that was done to the Parkway Recreation Center.
The vandalism took place on several different unknown dates.
Police say they’re working diligently to identify those responsible.
They’re looking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals and have released photos that you can see below.
Anyone with information is asked to call the UPD at (315) 223-33510.
The Edward A. Hanna Recreation center was built in 2000.
The center is a muti purpose recreational facility managed by the City of Utica Youth Bureau.
This building contains 2 modified basketball courts, weight training station, exercise equipment, walking track, tennis courts, computer room, conference area, and also contains the Utica Sport Hall of Fame.
It houses the Utica Boys & Girls Club and the Parkway Senior Center.
The Rec Center serves about 3,000 individuals a year.
