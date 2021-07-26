Utica Police are investigating significant damage that was done to the Parkway Recreation Center.

The vandalism took place on several different unknown dates.

Police say they’re working diligently to identify those responsible.

They’re looking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals and have released photos that you can see below.

Utica Police

Utica Police

Utica Police

Anyone with information is asked to call the UPD at (315) 223-33510.

Police say the center is utilized by many members of the community everyday and together we cannot allow these people to damage a central point of our city.

The Edward A. Hanna Recreation center was built in 2000. The center is a muti purpose recreational facility managed by the City of Utica Youth Bureau. This building contains 2 modified basketball courts, weight training station, exercise equipment, walking track, tennis courts, computer room, conference area, and also contains the Utica Sport Hall of Fame. It houses the Utica Boys & Girls Club and the Parkway Senior Center. The Rec Center serves about 3,000 individuals a year.

Stay up to date on the latest news and information in Utica-Rome and throughout the Mohawk Valley with WIBX 950. Follow us on Facebook, download the WIBX 950 App, and listen to Keeler in the Morning each weekday from 6:00-9:00AM.

You Can Buy These Bars and Their Buildings In Utica, NY Three of the hottest and most historic bars in Utica, NY are for sale and the residential space above them is bursting with potential.

Amazing Nostalgic Photos of Uptown Utica Check out this awesome collection of photos showing what Uptown Utica used to look like. It's amazing to remember what businesses used to be there.

$5.8 Million Home For Sale In Oneida