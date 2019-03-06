Palmieri Announces 2019 Pothole Campaign

The City of Utica will begin its 2019 pothole campaign next week.

Mayor Robert Palmieri says DPW crews will be out in full force filling in potholes starting on Monday, March 11th.

Palmieri says workers will be focusing on a different area of the City on specific days.

"Given the consistent freezing and thawing, this winter has been especially damaging to our streets. I want the residents to know we are doing everything possible to improve the quality of our infrastructure. I encourage everyone to report potholes to DPW so we can provide these services more efficiently." said Palmieri

The pothole campaign will continue until April 15th to accommodate green waste pickup.

You can report a pothole using the City's 311 app or by calling the Utica DPW at (315) 738-1341.