Are you feeling side effects from the COVID vaccine here in New York State? You could now get paid sick leave from work because of it.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Labor is issuing guidance to all employers that any necessary recovery period from the COVID-19 vaccine is covered under the state's Paid Sick Leave Law.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation talking to unvaccinated Americans, 48 percent say they are concerned they "might need to miss work if the side effects of the vaccine make them feel sick for a day or more."

"The vaccine is the key to defeating COVID for good and we are doing everything we can to remove any and all barriers to getting shots in arms," Governor Cuomo said. "Despite the side effects of vaccine being extremely limited, some studies have shown that there are individuals avoiding their shot out of fear of missing work the next day. I want to be crystal clear--no New Yorker will miss a day's pay because of getting the vaccine."

The Department of Labor will be issuing guidance to all employers that in the unlikely event someone needs time off after experiencing side effects, by law, that is considered a paid sick leave day.

"We have COVID on the ropes and we cannot give up now. The vaccine is safe, effective and available and the sooner everyone takes it, the sooner we can put the pandemic behind us and move forward into a brighter future."

