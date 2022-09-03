Ozzy Osbourne Thinks He Can Still Do Another Tour

Ozzy Osbourne not only has a new album coming out, but he also plans to hit the road after it's released. The rockstar revealed his tentative tour plans during an interview with The Guardian and says that he's going to "give it the best shot I can for another tour."

Ozzy's 13th solo album Patient Number 9 is set to come out on Sept. 9. and he even hinted at a follow-up record with Tony Iommi while talking about his tour plans. "That's me in a nutshell," he says referencing his song "God Only Knows."

He continues, "I'm saying to you I'll give it the best shot I can for another tour. You have not seen the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you. If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I'll still be back the next day."

Ozzy and his Black Sabbath bandmate Iommi recently dropped "Degradation Rules" together on July 22, which is the second single from Ozzy's new album. The two also reunited onstage for the first time in over five years and played "Paranoid" and "Iron Man" at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Aug. 8.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are moving back to the U.K. into their 120-year-old home in Berkshire and have listed their $18 million L.A. home. The couple is building a studio on the property where Ozzy plans to continue making music.

In his same interview with The Guardian, Ozzy says "I don't want to die in America; I don't want to be buried fucking [Hollywood Cemetery] Forest Lawn."