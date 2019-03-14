Ozzy Osbourne Is Complaining Again, and That’s Good News

Ozzy Osbourne ’s son Jack said the former Black Sabbath singer was returning to normal after his most recent health alert, and the proof was in the fact that he’s started complaining again.

Ozzy was hospitalized in February after suffering complications from a flu infection, which forced the cancellation of a number of dates on his farewell tour. The trip to intensive care followed emergency surgery in October after he sustained a hand infection that he later revealed could have been fatal.

“Well, if this gauges where he’s at, he’s complaining a lot and he’s back to his normal routine,” Jack told Access in a recent TV interview. “So everything’s A-okay there.” “That’s always a good sign, when he complains and he’s miserable," Sharon added. "Then you know it’s good.” “It’s when he’s happy and skipping around, you’re like, ‘There’s something really wrong here. Call the doctor,'” her son observed:

You can watch the interview below.

In an interview with Metal Hammer in January, Ozzy reflected, “If you’d said to me years ago, ‘How long do you think you’ll last?’ I would’ve said, ‘I’ll be dead by 40!’ … If you’d read a news story that said, ‘Ozzy Osbourne has been found dead in his hotel room,’ you wouldn’t go, ‘Oh, really?’ Would you? You’d say, ‘Well, obviously!’ ... I’ve fallen out of life shafts and windows. I broke my neck on a quad bike. There was one time when I died twice on the way to hospital. I might be unsinkable!”

Following the cancellation of concerts in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, Osbourne's next scheduled appearance is on May 24 when he begins a North American run in Pryor, Okla. The shows are set to conclude on July 29 in Hollywood.