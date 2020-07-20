Will The Oriskany Redskins Change Their Name?- Utica Area School

Will the Oriskany Redskins change their name? That's the topic of an upcoming Oriskany Board of Education special meeting.

This Oriskany Board of Education virtual special meeting will take place on Tuesday (7/21) at 5PM. The Rome Sentinel reports that the public can join in on Zoom.

The district’s logo and mascot name will be one of many topics discussed at the special meeting, Superintendent Timothy J. Gaffney said Thursday. He added the meeting was organized to address other items also."

Currently, no decision has yet been made regarding the school district’s usage of the “Redskins” name. Gaffney is hoping that a more in-depth discussion will take place.

This Was First Discussed Back In 2013

Oriskany sports teams have been known as the Redskins for decades. Back in 2013, CNY Central reported on the story, and that Oriskany players and the school district wanted people to know their nickname was a way to celebrate the alliance between Native Americans and settlers in the area.

"When the name was initially chosen, it was done at a time period where the term redskin was a term of respect, endearment and admiration for the people that had such a positive impact on the early colonial settlers in this area," said Oriskany High School principal Eric Knuth."

In Oriskany, the Oneida Nation joined with colonial settlers during the revolutionary war. They fought together at the Oriskany Battlefield, a site lass than a mile from the high school.

"None of our mascots or attire has anything to do with caricatures or cartoon drawings of Native Americans. it is all about pride,""

Back in 2013, the school district reported it is also willing to work with any Native American groups who are offended by it.

(The photo used is from Student Stores. The hat can be purchased for $20)