Open Letter To Anyone Who Drives On The 90 In New York

Chances are at some point in your driving career you have hopped on the Thruway, aka the 90, and found yourself very frustrated with your fellow drivers.

Growing up in Western New York and working all over the 716 I got used to being on the 90 all time and this past weekend when my family and I were traveling to Binghamton, I found myself getting VERY annoyed with some of my fellow drivers.

I am sure you have been in this situation so I am writing this on behalf of everyone who is driving along the 90.

When you are on the Thruway and are driving at or below the posted speed limit of 55 or 65, depending on where you are on the 90, please DON'T DRIVE IN THE LEFT LANE!

The Thruway is not like the four-lane street near your house. When driving on the Thruway the left lane is for passing. You will even see signs along the Thruway that reads "slower traffic stay to the right"

So when you are for a Sunday drive or maybe not in a hurry to get to work or your in-law's house, make sure to not do slow in the left lane.

Also please, for the love of all things sane, don't get into the left lane and go the same speed as the car in the right lane. How many times have you come up behind a car or Semi-truck in the left that is going the same speed as the vehicle in the right lane? Move, get out the way!

Again say it with me...THE LEFT LANE IS FOR PASSING.

