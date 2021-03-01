Violating Gathering Rules in Oneonta Could Result in Police Charges

Heightened concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in the City of Oneonta have prompted the Police Department to post a warning about gatherings to all residents, especially targeting college students, on their facebook page. Hosting a gathering could result in police charges. See more on this with the post below...

Last week Hartwick College reported an increase in coronavirus cases. To get the latest information on confirmed cases visit www.hartwick.edu/about-us/covidupdates. For the latest from SUNY Oneonta visit suny.oneonta.edu/covid-19.