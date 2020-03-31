Oneida County Resident Dies of COVID-19

The first person to die of COVID-19 coronavirus passed away on Monday, according to Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente at Tuesday's COVID briefing. "We can't say enough how sorry we our and our goal is to keep that number as low as possible," said Picente. No information was released on the fatality.

Picente also announced eight new cases of Oneida County residents that tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 46, ten of which involve hospitalization. 12 positive cases that resolved on their own. Picente also said 72 tests came back negative yesterday.

The county executive also directed the Oneida County Health Department to close all camp sites and RV sites in the county until July 1st. Anyone currently at a campground or RV site has 14 days to vacate.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Numbers as of 3 p.m. March 3`, 2020