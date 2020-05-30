Oneida County Reporting Two New COVID 19 Deaths, 20 New Cases

Oneida County is reporting 20 new positive COVID-19 cases, four of which were nursing homes residents.

That brings the total number of cases in the county to 999.

Two new fatalities are also being reported, both nursing home residents.

There have now been 48 coronavirus deaths in the county.

Here are more numbers released by the county:

44 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.

3 are admitted outside of Oneida County.

369 active positive cases

582 positive cases have been resolved.

17,009 total tests have been conducted.

16,010 total negative results.

860 under mandatory quarantine.

767 under precautionary quarantine.

10,478 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

County Executive Anthony Picente did not hold a coronavirus briefing on Saturday.

