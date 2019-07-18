Oneida County Offers Extreme Heat Safety Tips

The Oneida County Health Department is reminding residents to take precautions during the extreme hot weather.

Officials say extreme heat can trigger heat-related illness or heat stroke.

“It is important to take extreme heat warnings seriously,” said Oneida County Director of Health Phyllis Ellis, “Adjust your activities according to recommendations and pay attention signals from your body so that you are playing it safe in these extreme temperatures.”

The following are some tips to protect yourself during extreme heat:

Stay hydrated! Drink during meals, and throughout the day before you become thirsty.

Avoid strenuous activity.

Stay in a cool, air-conditioned area when possible. Shopping malls, libraries, senior centers and cooling centers are options if you do not have air conditioning in your home.

Avoid being outside during the peak hours of heat/sun, usually between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Wear light weight, light colored clothing.

Check on older adults and make sure they are staying cool.

Do not leave children or pets in cars. Cars heat up quickly in the summer even with windows open.

Wear sunscreen of at least SPF 30 or higher at least 30 minutes before going outside and reapply according to package instructions.

The following are possible signs and symptoms of heat related illness:

Hot, red skin

Fast pulse

Headache/Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Fatigue

Losing consciousness/passing out

If someone you know is experiencing these symptoms get them inside and seek medical attention. Have them sip water slowly, loosen clothing and apply cool wet cloths to neck, face and arms.

To find a local cooling center, visit health.ny.gov/environmental/weather/cooling/

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Watch from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.