Oneida County Now 10 Days Without A COVID-19 Death

Oneida County is marking ten consecutive days without a new coronavirus death.

But, Thursday's update from the county shows ten new lab-confirmed cases. Also, there are ten county residents receiving hospital care for the virus. Of those receiving hospital care, just one is a nursing home resident, officials reported.

Meanwhile, the number of known, active COVID-19 cases in the county is declining - now at 131.

Numbers to date:

Positive test results: 2,092

Deaths: 115

Resolved cases: 1,846

Total test conducted: 78,884

Currently active cases: 131

County officials announced one new potential public exposure on Thursday:

8/4/20 Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Place of exposure: Mirabito Convenience Store Address of exposure: Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford Wore mask: Yes Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/18/20

As with all potential public exposures, anyone who may have been at location of the potential exposure is asked to self monitor for symptoms for two weeks from the date of the incident.

---------------------------------------------------------------