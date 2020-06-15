The coronavirus continues to spread in Oneida County, and county officials say it has taken two more lives, both nursing home residents.

County Executive Anthony Picente's office released the latest case totals on Monday afternoon showing 17 new positive cases since Sunday's update. Health officials say of the 17 new cases, just five (5) are from area nursing homes.

The county's total of lab confirmed, positive cases now stands at 1,253. County officials say they did remove two (2) positive cases that were reported Sunday from their tally, saying the cases were taken off the list after further investigation.

The two new fatalities brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Oneida County to 80.

The number of hospitalized Oneida County residents will COVID-19 has seen a sharp decline in the past week. Early last week, that total suprassed 50. On Monday, the county is reporting a total of 25 residents currently hospitalized with the virus - 21 at MVHS facilities, one (1) at Rome Memorial and three outside the county.

There are currently 369 active coronavirus cases in the county, health official say.

To date, 804 residents with lab confirmed cases of the virus have recovered.

For a list of possible public exposures in Oneida County, visit OCgov.net.

--------------------------------------------------------------------