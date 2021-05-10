Oneida And Herkimer Counties Seek Broadband Input

Oneida and Herkimer Counties are looking for broadband input from area residents and businesses.

An online survey hosted by the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District will help to assess broadband needs and advance availability.

“This survey is the first step in bridging the digital divide in Oneida County,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony. Picente. “It has never been clearer than during this pandemic how vital reliable access to broadband is to our residents and businesses. From remote learning to online meetings to virtual healthcare to ordering products and supplies, being connected to the internet has become an absolute necessity. We must ensure that all of our communities are on equal footing.”

Participants will find separate surveys for residents and businesses for each county, as well as an internet connection speed test.

The information collected from the survey will be kept confidential.

The survey results will be used to develop a plan for improving internet access throughout the region and provide the basis for securing federal and state grants to implement the plan.

The survey is available until August 7 at mveddbroadband.com

Those who would like to participate, but do not have internet or cellular phone access, can contact MVEDD at ‪(315) 838-5398 for assistance.

Oneida and Herkimer counties, MVEDD and the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties have partnered to fund a Broadband Availability and Adoption Campaign, which in addition to the survey, includes an assessment that establishes an inventory of broadband infrastructure.