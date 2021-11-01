‘The Book of Boba Fett’: Every Easter Egg in the New Trailer

Instead of another season of The Mandalorian, this fall on Disney+ we’ll get The Book of Boba Fett, The first trailer for the show debuted online this week, and it shows that there is now a power vacuum on Tatooine after the death of Jabba the Hutt and the collapse of the Empire. If that sounds familiar, that’s because Star Wars: The Clone Wars followed Darth Maul through much the same arc that this trailer promises for Boba Fett, with Maul consolidating various crime syndicates into what he called the Shadow Collective.

That’s just one of the cool Easter eggs and Star Wars secrets in the new trailer for The Book of Boba Fett. In our latest Star Wars video, we break down all of the hidden references in the new teaser including the show’s potential connection to Solo: A Star Wars Story, and the interesting meaning of the inscription on Boba Fett’s throne. Watch it below:

If you liked that video about all of the Easter eggs in the Book of Boba Fett trailer, check out more of our videos below, including the Easter eggs in the Star Wars: Visions anime films, what would have happened if Darth Vader had killed Emperor Palpatine instead of following him, and our complete Star Wars recap. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29.

