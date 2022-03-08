Stay Warm! Hypothermia Still Proving To Be At High Risk This Time Of Year
Spring may be fast approaching, but that doesn't mean you're completely safe from hypothermia.
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has put together a video describing the best ways to identify and prevent hypothermia.
First off... What is Hypothermia?
Though hypothermia is mostly thought to only be a risk during cold weather, that isn't necessarily true. Anyone could be at risk to hypothermia at any time of the year.
What are the signs?
The first is the most obvious, feeling cold. Where it may be more obvious in some cases, it's important to recognize your body getting colder. The faster you up your body heat, the less likely you will suffer from hypothermia.
Another sign are what we call the "Umbles". This includes
- The Stumbles - when someone noticeably is walking different, has slowed motion or muscle stiffness.
- The Mumbles - Slurred speech, tiredness, or confusion.
- The Fumbles - Poor coordination and dropping objects.
- The Grumbles - Someone's attitude negatively changes.
More severe cases of hypothermia will see heightened versions of all these signs.
What do you do?
Act fast! The best way to react ot these signs is by getting the person dried off, into warm clothing, and then give them rest. You should also encourage them to eat and drink warm beverages.
If the warning signs are more severe, follow the previous steps and call for help. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation recommends calling 1-833-NYS-RANGERS if you're in any of their state parks.