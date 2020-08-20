NY State Fair Butter Sculpture Lives On For 2020

The 2020 New York State Fair might be canceled, but parts of it are still living on. Multiple Fair food festivals have been taking place for the past few months and continue to as we head into what would be Fair season. Now, there's an attraction from the Fair that you can add to the list.

A news release from the American Dairy Association said "some things are just too iconic to cancel!" That's why they are teaming up with the New York State Fair to make this year's sculpture happen.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Since 2001, the sculpture has had the same creators, and they will again being the ones to sculpt this year. Jim Victor and Marie Pelton will create this year’s sculpture in about 10 days. The 800-pound butter sculpture will unveiled on Tuesday, September 1st during a livestream at 10 am on American Dairy Association North East’s Facebook page.

Fair fans can also engage with the making of the sculpture.

The #VirtuallyButterTogether Instagram Contest will offer five “Fairgoers” a chance to have their “Face in the Place” at the unveiling in the form of a life-size cardboard cutout. To enter the contest, participants are asked to post a photo of themselves on Instagram enjoying dairy and using #VirtuallyButterTogether. All submissions need to be posted by 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24. Winners also will receive free pizza for a year and a Chromebook!

There's also a chance for you to create your own butter sculpture and enter it into a competition! Make a sculpture using up to five pounds of butter, sculpting wire, chicken wire and a base for stability, then post a photo of the sculpture to the fair’s Facebook page. You could win a prize!

If you'd like more information, visit the American Dairy Association North East's Facebook page.