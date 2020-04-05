Nine New Positive Cases Of Coronavirus In Oneida County

Oneida County has seen nine new positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number to 95.

There have been two deaths.

County Executive Anthony Picente says out of the 95 positive cases, 14 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County and one is admitted outside the county.

19 positive cases have been resolved.

Here are other coronavirus numbers released by the county:

892 total tests have been conducted.

257 results pending.

492 negative results.

352 under mandatory quarantine.

332 under precautionary quarantine. 760 have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine

Picente did not hold a daily briefing on Sunday.

His briefings will resume Monday afternoon at 3:00.