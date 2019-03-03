How Nikki Sixx is Fathering a Child – After His Vasectomy

Motley Crue ’s Nikki Sixx is ready to be a father again, despite the fact that he underwent a vasectomy more than a decade ago. The rocker is expecting a baby girl with his wife Courtney Bingham, whom he married in 2014.

"I was once married to someone named Satan, and I said, 'I'm not going to live the rest of my life in court fighting over child support, so I don't ever want to do this again,'" Sixx confessed to USA Today regarding his previous decision to get a vasectomy. Still, the bassist’s point of view changed when he met Bingham, who is now five months pregnant.

"I remember thinking, 'I miss those days, I miss being a dad," the rocker admitted. "I didn't have a father, and I always loved being a father. It's an itch I can't scratch. My kids are older, and I have a great relationship with them." (According to the article, Sixx underwent a vasectomy after a 2007 divorce from his second wife, actress Donna D'Errico. The couple had one daughter, 18-year-old Frankie-Jean. He also fathered three children with his first wife, model Brandi Brandt – son Gunner, 27, daughter Storm, 24, and son Decker, 23.)

Once Sixx determined he was ready to be a dad again, he and his wife discussed getting the vasectomy reversed so he could “just take shots in the dark, hoping she gets pregnant." At the time he was touring with Sixx:A.M. , and working on the stage adaptation of his 2007 memoir, The Heroin Diaries: A Year in the Life of a Shattered Rock Star . "I was like, 'It really needs to be more planned out because I want to be here for my wife, and I want to be here for everything," Sixx revealed. Instead of the reversal, the bassist opted for a sperm-retrieval procedure .

"They just had to take it out of me — that's no party getting your [testicles] cut open," he said. "Getting your [testicles] cut open is like being in Motley Crue in 1987. It's the same feeling. But now she's pregnant, and we're super excited."

Before Sixx’s newest baby comes into the world, he’ll deliver another offspring of sorts. Motley Crue’s long awaited biopic The Dirt premieres on Netflix March 22. The band recently released the title track from the film’s soundtrack, Motley Crue’s first new song since 2015.