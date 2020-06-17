Next Government Stimulus May Involve a $4,000 Vacation Credit

The potential for a new stimulus package from the federal government seems to still be undecided. While both sides of the aisles have bandied about several proposals, one getting some attention, "Explore America," would involve Americans taking a vacation.

Unlike the previous stimulus most of us received, this one wouldn't be money deposited into your account or a check in your mailbox. Instead Explore America would be a tax credit you get for vacationing in the United States, a $4,000 tax credit. The idea behind Explore America, is to reinvigorate the tourism industry, like many others devastated by the pandemic.

As reported by Forbes, the tax credit would reimburse you up to 50% of your vacation expenses spent at hotels, theme parks, restaurants, and other travel related costs. You would have until the end of the year to take your vacation. Read more on the proposal at Forbes.com

