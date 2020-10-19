While restaurants and bars have been given the okay to open, the restrictions are posing a huge challenge to profitability for some. A Little Falls pub says they'll have to close, for now.

The Copper Moose Ale House in Little Falls says a "neighborhood pub" like theirs simply can't stay open under the current restrictions, and announced plans to shutter until changes happen.

"To all of our loyal customers, I’m saddened to say that tonight is our last night of operation until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. A neighborhood pub like ours can’t survive as a business with 5 tables in the dining room (versus 12) and no bar business. We hope to open back up again once all restrictions are lifted and we can get back to full capacity. Please note that our gift certificates do not have an expiration date so hold on to them and hopefully you can use them soon. I want to sincerely thank all of our great customers and my phenomenal staff. Stay safe everyone. Copper Moose Ale House," the restaurant posted on Facebook.

The Copper Moose specializes in great food, really unusual burgers, and craft beers. Eric, the owner, has run a really successful business. Fans of the Copper Moose expressed their sadness over the news on Facebook, and vowed to return once the pub reopened. "This is so sad but understandable. You have the best food in Little Falls. Looking forward to when you open back up."

Many restaurants and other small businesses have been struggling amid the COVID pandemic. Even though many have re-opened, the restrictions have made it difficult for smaller restaurants to survive.