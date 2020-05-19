1 In 4 New Yorkers Admit They Will Miss Lockdown Life
Would you believe it if we told you that 1 in 4 New Yorker's admitted that they will miss lock down life? A new survey says yes to that.
EveryDay Carry did a survey on around 4,500 people and they found that a third say the lock down has brought a greater community spirit, a greater appreciation for spending time with friends and family, and even 27% of people felt they learned new skills during the whole pandemic.
29% of New Yorker's will miss the lock down, while the rest are ready to move on.
What kind of benefits have people been experiencing?
45% of people have been grateful for the opportunity to spend more time with their partner, or family.
35% of people have enjoyed the sense of community spirit which has emerged during the pandemic, which has brought people closer together.
9% of people have been grateful for the decrease in pollution.
6% of people were glad to work on home improvements
3% of people enjoyed getting more sleep.
What New Skills Have People Learned?
27% of people believe they could begin growing their own fruit and vegetables.
55% of people reported that they would know how to tackle something like a leaky pipe or a disaster in the kitchen involving a sharp knife.
Which States Will Miss Lock Down The Most?
Alabama- 35.5% of people
Alaska- 55.3% of people
Arizona- 72.3% of people
Arkansas- 23.2% of people
California- 47.6% of people
Who Won't Miss The Lock Down The Most?
Washington- 51.4% of people
Virginia- 47% of people
Wisconsin- 42.4% of people
Wyoming- 40.6% of people
West Virginia- 13.7% of people
What Have You Missed? What Will You Miss?
