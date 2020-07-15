Starbucks to Require Everyone to Wear a Face Mask in Store

Like most companies, Starbucks has announced that everyone will be required to wear a face-covering while in-store.

On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Starbucks announced via email that everyone going in one of their stores will be required to wear a facial covering. This begins today, Wednesday, July 15. This applies to all of their locations across the globe. They are doing this to ensure the health and safety of the local communities.

As part of their COVID-19 related changes, all baristas will complete a check-in process at the start of each shift. According to the email, this includes taking their temperature. All employees will have to wear a facial covering and wash hands frequently during their shift. Expect elevated cleaning and sanitization procedures at each store too. The number of customers allowed in each store will also be limited, in order to maintain at least 6 feet between people to socially distance. There will be floor markers as well to determine 6 feet apart. You can get more information on their website.

Last month, Starbucks announced they would be closing 400 locations nationwide. Starbucks has locations throughout the Hudson Valley including major cities like Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, and Middletown.

