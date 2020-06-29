Thinking of doing some traveling for the July 4th weekend? You may want to think about where your travel. The Governor's recent mandate for travelers from certain coronavirus hotspots to quarantine if they come to New York, has some repercussions in reverse too. Like no sick pay if you catch COVID-19.

The mandate requires people from 8 states or any state that has a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or higher than a 10 percent test positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average to quarantine for 14 days if they visit New York. The new executive order states, if New York residents travel to those areas, they "shall not be eligible for COVID-19 paid sick leave benefits or any other paid benefits pursuant."

There is an exemption for any employee who travels for work or at the employer's request. As of now, the 8 states on the list are:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

Florida

North Carolina

South Carolina

Texas

Utah