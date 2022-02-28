Ditch the Russians and Try These 12 New York Distilled Vodkas

In light of the recent invasion of Ukraine, the United States has issued unprecedented sanctions against Russia. On Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order forbidding New York from doing any sort of business with the transcontinental Slavic giant. And many states have joined a growing trend of removing Russian spirits from retail shelves entirely.

Aside from mineral fuels, there aren't a whole lot of noteworthy imports from Russia that the average consumer would miss. Even the imported vodkas you see in stores are mostly coming from other countries. According to data from the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, Russian vodka only accounts for 1.2% of total imported vodka. So the idea of "Russian vodka" taking up a lot of the market is sort of an overstated myth.

So why is the connection between Russia and vodka so ingrained in society? For one, the name "vodka" comes from the Russian word "voda," which means water. But the truth is, most imported vodkas come from Sweden, France and the U.K. Some have "Russian-sounding" names to capitalize on the stereotype. Even Stoli vodka, a brand closely associated with Russia, is not made there.

So for all you cosmopolitan, Bloody Mary and martini enthusiasts, you can rest easy knowing you don't have to give up vodka entirely. Quite the contrary - there are actually several delicious New York-distilled vodkas you can try today. By switching to a New York brand, you not only help the state economy, but you also might find your new go-to brand.

Below are 12 vodkas distilled right here in New York state:

12 New York-Distilled Vodkas

