New York Vineyard Makes Wine Hand Sanitizer

Toilet paper isn't the only thing that's hard to come by in the wake of the coronavirus. Hand sanitizer is a hot commodity as well. One New York vineyard has created wine sanitizer and you don't even have to leave the house to get it.

Rock Stream Vineyards, located in the Finger Lake region, now has alcohol based hand sanitizer for sale. It's made with the vineyard's own hand-crafted spirits.

Both products contain 65% alcohol and are blended with aloe and tea tree oil.

Photo Credit - Rock Stream Vineyard

You can even order online. Get yours at Rockstreamvineyards.com.

I don't know about you, but I'd rather consumer the alcohol to 'sanitize' from within.

