New York Students Should Prepare For Masks, Remote Learning

The New York State Education Department believes students should be prepared to wear masks in school and remote learning.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The New York State Education Department is calling on the governor's office and state Department of Health to release COVID plans for the upcoming school year.

"While the nature and extent of COVID-19 and its variants are still dynamic, it is essential that schools receive whatever guidance the Governor and the DOH intend to offer about the 2021-2022 school year as soon as possible to provide time for you to take necessary measures to safely welcome students in September," New York State Education Department Commissioner Betty A. Rosa wrote in a letter to districts.

In a letter to districts, the education department said until rules are announced, schools should follow the recommendations of the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

"The Governor’s staff has informed the Department that guidance from DOH is in development and the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) will serve as its basis. Therefore, the best the Department can offer to schools when it comes to health-related preparations for September is that CDC guidelines should be the basis of preparing for the 2021-2022 school year until further information is issued by the Governor or DOH," Rosa stated. "The urgency and frustration you are feeling as September approaches is palpable and is shared by the Department."

Last week, the CDC recommended all school children wear masks in the classroom this fall.

"This includes schools, including teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday.

The New York State Education Department believes students should take their classes in person. But warned school districts, students, parents and teachers should be ready to transition to remote learning if a public health emergency is declared.

"In case of school closures due to a declared public health emergency, schools must be prepared to provide remote instruction," Rosa stated. "While the Department will not require schools that are open for full-time, in-person instruction to provide on-line or remote instruction, districts may work with students and families to offer remote options if it is deemed to be in the best educational interest of the student Districts should consider the value of on-line capacity developed in response to the pandemic to expand programmatic offerings and to offer remote learning opportunities that are responsive to student needs."

Keep Scrolling:

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.