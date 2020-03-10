New York State Unveils Its Own Hand Sanitizer

The Empire State now has more confirmed cases of the coronavirus (over 140 as of March 9, 2020) than any other U.S. state. So, we've come up with a brilliant way to fight the coronavirus AND price-gouging, AND possibly generate revenue—all at the same time.

New York is producing its own handmade hand sanitizer to distribute to schools, governments, prisons and communities suffering especially adverse effects from the coronavirus, according to New york State Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Hand sanitizers are growing increasingly more expensive and the supply is dwindling due to heavy demand for the product, so New York is turning to its prison system to crank out more than 100,000 gallons per week of New York State hand sanitizer, which is called NYS Clean.

Governor Cuomo described the scent as a “floral bouquet” and added that it will be manufactured economically through CorCraft, the state’s prison-run business.

The product is being made by prisoners at the Great Meadow Correctional Facility, a maximum-security lock-up located east of Lake George in the Washington County town of Comstock. They already make glass cleaners, vehicle fluids and other similar products there, so this is an easy stretch.

It will be provided free to local governments, schools, prisons and other public agencies, and the governor suggested New York State could start selling it on the open market and competing with other hand sanitizers.