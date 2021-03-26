A New York State Trooper issued 43 tickets to an 18-year-old Queen's teen after a 150mph speed chase.

According to News 10, the arrest and ticket issue all took place on Sunday, March 21.

It was 10:12 a.m. when the trooper says he saw a 2003 Infiniti G35 traveling east. The trooper said he clocked the car traveling at 117 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone. He tried catching up to the speeding car as it wove in and out of traffic without signals, cutting off other drivers.

Police watched the car try to hide in a park and ride lot. When the driver was spotted by the trooper, the car sped off again. The trooper was able to grab the license plate number, and could now identify the driver.

The trooper determined that the plate number belonged to another vehicle out of New York City. The owner of that vehicle was located, and the investigation uncovered that the owner is a relative of the suspected speeder.

After searching social media, the trooper found pictures with the suspect beside the vehicle in question with switched plates. With help from the New York City Police Department (NYPD), they found the car and driver in Queens.

The driver was caught by the NYPD and turned over to New York State Police. This driver was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, and the misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle. Police issued 43 tickets with this case.

Please remind your teens about reckless driving and how to keep our roads safe.