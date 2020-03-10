New York State Manufactures Own Hand-Sanitizer to Fight Gouging

New York State officials are taking matters into their own hands, literally, when it comes to at least one price-gouging issue associated with fears over contracting the coronavirus.

photo courtesy NYS Governor Andrew Cuomo's office

There have been numerous reports of hand-sanitizer being sold for exorbitant prices in stores and on-line. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo March 9 said the state will thwart those profiteers and provide free, state manufactured, alcohol-based sanitizer to residents starting with the most impacted and high-risk communities.

The state is to produce up to 100,000 gallons of the gel each week in 1.7 ounce, seven ounce and gallon bottles.

The Governor also offered an update on COVID-19 confirming 37 additional cases since the last update on March 8. The new total as of late morning March 9 was 142 confirmed cases: 98 in Westchester, 16 of those new, 19 in New York City, seven of those new, 17 cases in Nassau, 12 of those new, 4 cases in Rockland, two of them new as well as 2 cases in Saratoga and one each in Suffolk and Ulster.

Cuomo has also announced the New York State Department of Health will work with the Education Department to provide guidance for schools with students, teacher or other staff who test positive for novel coronavirus. Schools would close for an initial 24-hour period after a positive test to allow for disinfection and to inform the State. The situation would then be assessed before there are plans to move forward.