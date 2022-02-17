New York State Needs Assistant Forest Rangers, Apply Here

There is a great job that is waiting for anyone who wants a career that gets you outside in the fresh air everyday. In a post on their Facebook page, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is looking for individuals to apply to become Assistant New York State Forest Rangers.

We are looking to hire approximately 25 Assistant Forest Rangers (AFRs) from mid-May to early Fall and you can be one of them! AFRs help with search and rescues, monitor trails, interact with the public, and much more. Applications are due by February 28.

This looks like a great opportunity with great benefits like being outside! We are so blessed in New York State with a variety of large parks and forests. If you have ever taken a trip to the Adirondacks or the Tug Hill region or perhaps the Allegheny Mountains, you have seen the beauty and the vastness of the state. Being an Assistant Forest Ranger would allow you to call those places your "office."

In 2022, DEC hopes to employ approximately 25 Assistant Forest Rangers in various capacities across the state, except for in DEC Regions 1, 2, and 7. General job duties and responsibilities as well as Civil Service qualifications are outlined in the job description. Most positions have some unique job responsibilities and each has its own particular description. Typically, candidates who meet Civil Service qualifications will be interviewed in March and successful candidates attend mandatory training sessions when they begin work in mid-May.

Apply HERE for this exciting and exclusive opportunity to become a Forest Ranger in the Empire State.

ICE RESCUE ON LAKE ERIE

As warmer weather arrives and flooding becomes a concern for the area, there are also some interesting weather phenomenons that are happening on Lake Erie and the other Great Lakes. One of them is both beautiful and dangerous.

When the ice forms and the water plunges through like a geyser, it forms what is known as an ice volcano. Seeing the power of the water thrust through the ice is impressive and draws attention. This was the case in 1999 when a couple of young kids got trapped and needed rescue.

According to the story, there was a rescue so incredible and heroic, even Oprah was impressed.

Erie County Sheriff's Detective Chester J. Krupczyk Jr. slid headfirst inside a 15-foot-tall ice volcano on Lake Erie on Jan. 14, 1999, his life, as well as that of the boys he was trying to save, was suddenly at risk.

Detective Krupczyk was given a trip to the Bahamas as a gift for his bravery in the rescue! It is a story that many around Western New York won't forget and is also a great reminder that Mother Nature is powerful and also something to be cautious about.

The forecast for Buffalo and Western New York has called for heavy rain and warmer temperatures this week. As is usual for Buffalo, there are issues with ice jams and localized flooding to be concerned about. The good news is that the municipalities that see this year after year have been out preparing for it by cutting ice channels and clearing heavy snow and piles near the trouble areas.

