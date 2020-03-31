New York State Cancels Spring Break for All Public Schools

In spite of the fact that all New York State public schools are closed through April 14th, the state has cancelled spring break, requiring schools to provide instruction through any scheduled break.

In order to qualify for a waiver of the required minimum of 180 days of instruction, "Districts must continue to provide remote instruction for students, meals for students, and child care for essential workers every weekday between April 1, 2020 and April 14, 2020, even if the district is scheduled to be on spring break during that time," reads guidance on the New York State Education Department website.

Central New York school districts have been providing instruction through online learning or printed packets. That instruction must now continue through any scheduled break.

