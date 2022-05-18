New York State Is Home To One Of America’s Oldest Chinese Restaurants

Did you know that New York State is home to one of the oldest continuously-running Chinese restaurants in America? It's not the oldest, but it's pretty close on that list.

If you wondered where the oldest continuously-running Chinese restaurants in America as located, it's located in Butte, Montana. According to CBS News, The Pekin Noodle Parlor opened in 1911.

Walking around the Pekin Noodle Parlor can feel like walking back in time – like its iconic booths. "They were originally put up in the early 1900s for privacy," said Tam. "This is sort of social distancing from 100 years ago"

As of today, there are more Chinese restaurants than McDonalds in the United States.

What Is The Oldest Chinese Restaurant In New York State?

Nom Wah Tea Parlor opened in 1920. This has the honor of being the oldest continuously running restaurant in the Chinatown of Manhattan in New York City. One really interesting fact, the original owners of Nom Wah are unknown.

The restaurant serves Hong Kong style dim-sum and is currently located at 13 Doyers Street in Manhattan."

The first known owners of Nom Wah Tea Parlor were the Choy family, back to the 1940s. Nom Wah Tea Parlor hasn’t gone through many changes throughout the years. For most of the 20th century, Nom Wah served as neighborhood staple, offering fresh Chinese pastries, steamed buns, dim sum, and tea. Eventually, the restaurant became most famous for its almond cookie, lotus paste, and red bean filling.

Throughout the years, numerous movies and TV shows have been shot at Nom Wah Tea Parlor. A few include Reversal of Fortune, Premium Rush, All Good Things, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and “Law and Order.”

Take the trip to New York City and enjoy. Here's a look at some of the amazing food:

