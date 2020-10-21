New York Program Will Extend the Fall Fishing Season

By all reports New York's fall fishing season has been a great one. If a new state program goes as planned, the season may be even better and last longer.

Part of Governor Cuomo's "State of the State" address at the beginning of 2020 was Reimagine the Canals, a program to reduce flooding, increase tourism, and expand fishing opportunities. The pilot program's plan will release more water from the Erie Canal into Lake Ontario tributaries in Western New York; namely Niagara, Orleans, and Monroe counties. A second step of the program will delay the draining of the canal.

NY.gov

The theory is by raising stream volume, more brown trout, steelhead, and Atlantic and Pacific salmon will move upstream. And by delaying the draining of the canal, the length of the fishing season should be extended. Here's more on the overall plan and information on the planned dates are available at NY Canals website.