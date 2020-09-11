New York High School Student Arrested for Going to Class

This might be a bit extreme for Utica, Rome or other portions of Central New York. But it seems like they do things a little bit differently out on the southern shore of Long Island.

High school student Maverick Stow, who is 17, was arrested at William Floyd High School in Mastic, New York on Thursday after being suspended Tuesday for attending in-person classes on his scheduled remote learning day. That's right, he was arrested and sent to jail overnight...for going to school. Maybe the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic is getting to folks.

Stow is protesting the coronavirus regulations and has come to the school on three days that he was supposed to be distance learning.

When the teen was released from custody at the 7th Precinct in Shirley, New York, on Thursday, he spoke with the press and expressed befuddlement over why he'd been arrested. Here's a clip from The Beth & Dave morning show on September 11, 2020 on Lite 98.7:

In a statement to Eyewitness News ABC News 7 in New York, the William Floyd School District's Public Relations Director, James Montalto said his school is just following New York State's social distancing mandates, and added:

In order to adhere to these guidelines, it is imperative that students attend school during their scheduled in-person days only. Students who refuse to adhere to their scheduled in-person days and/or flagrantly disregard directives to leave school grounds and cause a disruptive environment for other students, will face disciplinary actions.

Mastic is a hamlet with a population of about 15,000 and is located in Long Island's Suffolk County.