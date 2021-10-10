New York Has One Of The Worlds Oldest Rivers, It Isn’t The Hudson

One positive thing about New York State is that it has a rich history. Central New York too, has some fine history that includes being home to one of the oldest rivers in the world.

It definitely is not the Hudson River though, although old, not the oldest in the State. The Hudson is also long, but also not the longest in New York. That goes to one river that enters into the empire state a little south of Central New York. That goes to none other than the Susquehanna River.

Entering New York State from Pennsylvania, the Susquehanna River is over 300 million years old. This river was around with the dinosaurs. In fact, according to PAWilds, the historic river actually was around before the Appalachians were even formed. Another fun fact about this waterway, it is the longest river on the eastern coast of the United States, at 444 miles long.

The river is located largely in Pennsylvania, but does dip into the Empire State in Binghamton and ends at Otsego Lake in Cooperstown. Being the oldest river in the United States, it offers a lot of serenity that other rivers can't match.

There are only two other rivers in the world that even rival the Susquehanna in age. Those would be the Finke River which hails from the land down under, in Australia. Also the Meuse, in France.

Did you know the Susquehanna was the oldest river in the United States?

