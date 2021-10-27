New Yorkers continue to experience pain at the pump as gas costs steadily increase. According to Triple A, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in New York is $3.541, which is an increase of $1.29 from 2020. The average cost of fuel in the state is also more than the national average of $3.394, as of October 27, 2021. The highest per-gallon prices are found in the North Country and around New York City.

The reason for gas prices going sky-high is attributed in part to crude oil costs, according to Mark Jenkins of AAA - The Auto Club Group,

“Gas prices have been dragged higher by skyrocketing crude oil prices. Although oil prices increased again last week, it was by a smaller margin than the weeks before. Fortunately, gasoline futures held steady. So even if gas prices increase again this week, it shouldn’t be as significant of a jump as what drivers have experienced so far this month.”

Here are the average prices for a gallon of regular-grade gas from around the state, as of October 27:

Albany-Schenectady-Troy - $3.498

Batavia - $3.472

Binghamton - $3.511

Buffalo-Niagara Falls - $3.458

Dutchess-Putnam County - $3.542

Elmira - $3.491

Glens Falls - $3.537

Ithaca - $3.505

Kingston - $3.506

Nassau-Suffolk - $3.545

New York - $3.621

Rochester - $3.513

Syracuse - $3.488

Utica-Rome - $3.523

Watertown-Fort Drum - $3.531

White Plains - $3.615

Data provided by Triple A

The sad thing is that we are approaching the holiday season when many New Yorkers will be taking road trips to see loved ones. People who are still wary of air travel, since we are still in a pandemic, will pay more to see family and friends this year.

As bad as it is right now, it still doesn't beat the highest recorded price of a gallon of regular gas in New York. On July 9, 2008, the highest price was $4.425, according to Triple A data. Below you can check out how much gas was in the year you started driving. The older you are, the more likely you are to shed a tear reminiscing on how cheap gas used to be. For instance, 25 years ago, the average national price per gallon was $1.23.

