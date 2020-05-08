New York Gains a Fishing Tournament Because of COVID-19

Yes, you read it right. Texas' loss is a gain for the State of New York in the world of fishing tournaments because of the coronavirus pandemic. In the end, Bassmasters will add a third stop in the Empire State on their Elite Series tournament schedule.

Even though New York has some of the premiere bass fishing spots in the country, the cooler climate keeps the tournaments in the south during the spring portion of the schedule. One of those stops was in Orange, Texas. When the COVID-19 outbreak forced the cancellation of the tournament, an alternative date wasn't available.

Officials decided to move the Elite Series competition to Cayuga Lake in Union Springs, July 14 - 18. With the tournament's current schedule, New York will host Elite Series' tournaments 3 weekends in a row.

July 14 - 18 Cayuga Lake, Union Springs

July 23 - 26. St. Lawrence River, Waddington, N.Y.

July 30 - Aug. 2 Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

But wait, there's more. The Open Series will make it 4 weekends in a row with a tournament at Oneida Lake August 6 through 8. If we get around the coronavirus thing, it should be a great time for bass fishermen in New York.

Here's more info on the Open Series Schedule, and more info on the Elite Series Schedule.