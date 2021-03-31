New York now has an "emotional support beer" available for purchase. It's all thanks to Woodstock Brewing out of the Hudson Valley.

According to Fox News, the New York-based microbrewery located in Phoenicia has created a Citra IPA that comes in a colorful can with the name "Emotional Support Beer" on the label. A portion of the proceeds earned from this limited-time brew will go to Operation At Ease. This charity pairs shelter dogs with deserving veterans and first responders.

"In these trying times it has been ever more important that we provide and accept Emotional Support from those that are close to us," a news release for the beer reads. "Woodstock Brewing is launching this initiative to give thanks to those who supported us and to give back to those in need."

Woodstock Brewing’s Emotional Support Beer will likely be made annually, with plans to support a different charity each time. If the demand is high enough, the microbrewery may even produce additional batches as well.

So what does the beer taste like? The Emotional Support Beer is brewed with pale, oats and honey malts. It is then hopped with Citra, which includes tropical fruit notes such as mango, passion fruit and papaya. Each can reportedly has a 6.7% ABV. So bottoms up and enjoy!

New York Man Registers His Beer as Emotional Support Animal

According to WPDH, one Brooklyn man has officially registered his beer as his own emotional support animal back in January of 2021. Floyd Hayes registered his beer, hoping the official certification could allow him to bring his beer on public transportation to cope with social anxiety. You can read the full story here.

