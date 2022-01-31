50 States Ranked In Order Of Drunkenness, Where Did New York Land?

Out of all the states in the United States, where does New York rank on the scale of soberness to drunkenness?

How Many Bars Are Around New York State?

IbisWorld reports there are 62,647 Bars and Nightclubs in the US as of 2022. In New York City alone, there are more than 25,000 nightlife establishments.

How Can We Find The Drunkest State?

24/7 Tempo reviewed the adult excessive drinking rate data in every state from the 2020 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps. Once reviewing this data, they were able to identify the states with the lowest and highest shares of people reporting binge or heavy drinking.

The states with the highest excessive drinking rates are concentrated in the Midwest, while those with the lowest rates are mostly Southern states.

Who Are The Drunkest States?

According to their list, who are the drunkest states?

1) Wisconsin

2) North Dakota

3) Iowa

4) Nebraska

5) Minnesota

6) Illinois

7) Massachusetts

8) Alaska

9) Hawaii

10) Montana

Notice New York wasn't even in the Top 10.

Where Was New York?

New York ranked number 26. Here's what they had to say for New York:

26. New York

Adults drinking excessively: 18.8% (US share: 19.0%)

Drunkest metro area in New York: Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls

Drunkest county in New York: New York"

Read more on New York's data here.

Where Is The Oldest Bar In New York State?

Where can you enjoy the oldest bar in New York State? Is it in Central New York, Northern New York, or downstate?

New York's oldest bar is The Old ’76 House located in Tappan New York. The bar opened up for the first time back in 1755. Heck, this place has been serving booze at it since before the American Revolution. According to Thrillist, this building has served several purposes.

You can read more here.

