Amazing News- New Yorker’s Driver’s License Suspension Reform Act Now In Full Effect
Great news for New Yorkers- The New York driver's License Suspension Reform Act is now in full effect.
The legislation was signed into law by Governor Cuomo last year in 2020. What this new act does is it'll end New York State's practice of suspending an individual's driver's license when they cannot afford to pay a traffic fine
Here's how this could help you instantly:
1) The reform will help to reinstate the licenses of people who currently have a suspended license due to non-payment of traffic fines.
2) The new legislation will also help drivers with suspended licenses missing a traffic hearing by helping to give them a chance to enter into a payment plan and get their licenses restored.
3) The legislation is expected to help relieve burdens on their families as well as their communities.
Here's what assembly member Pamela Hunter told CNY Central:
“The Driver’s License Suspension Reform Act will finally begin the first step of addressing the disproportionately harsh outcomes that occur when a driver without financial means accumulates too much traffic debt,” said Assemblymember Pamela Hunter of Syracuse, the bill’s Assembly sponsor.
“Suspending a license for failure to pay a fine does nothing but punish low-income families that are disproportionately people of color. An income-based payment plan is fair and ensures everyone has an opportunity to resolve their license issues. As the rollout of this new important law commences, I will keep a close eye on implementation to improve access to payment plans through additional legislation as needed.”
You can read more online here.
