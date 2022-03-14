This New York College Ranks As One Of The Worst In America (For Your Money)

Which college in New York State is one of the worst in America for your money?

It's no secret that you’re going to spend a lot of money in college. Not even just in college, you'll end up spending a lot many years afterwards paying off those student loans. So, if you are going to college, it’s probably smart to at least consider finding the most affordable options. We have plenty of those across New York state for sure.

MoneyWise created a list called "The Worst College for Your Money in Each State," so naturally you must be curious what made the list for New York State.

That college is...CUNY Medgar Evers College

Compared to some of the schools on this list, the net price of tuition at CUNY Medgar Evers College is extremely affordable, and the average student loan debt is only $13,256 over four years.

So why did the school make a list of the worst?

With the average net price being $6,677 per year and with median earnings of $35,900, the school is extremely affordable. MoneyWise says the median salary six years after graduation is a few thousand dollars above the national average. The reason the college made the list was simply due to graduation rates. The graduation rate at Medgar Evers is at 13%.

However, while the school welcomes all students with open arms, very few make it through to the end. “You can attend class there, be an A student and fail the class,” a sophomore writes. “The nursing program standards are unobtainable.”

We aren't saying attend class there, we are simply highlighting the New York school listed on MoneyWise.

