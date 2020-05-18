New York Beaches Will Be Open Memorial Day Weekend

New York beaches will be open for Memorial Day weekend.

A joint effort with New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware, will open public and private beaches with restrictions Friday, May 22.

"With Memorial Day weekend fast approaching and warmer weather on the way, we want to make sure New Yorkers and residents of our neighboring states are able to safely enjoy outdoor recreational activities," Governor Cuomo said. "We have been coordinating with other states throughout this entire pandemic, and we have worked on an agreement allowing beaches to be open with proper social distancing and other public health protections in place so we can begin establishing a new normal without jeopardizing the progress we've already made."

The rules for beaches include:

No more than 50% capacity at the beach

Limited parking

Group activities prohibited, including volleyball and football

Gathering areas will remain closed, including picnic spots, playgrounds, pavilions, arcades and rides

Social distancing measures in place for employees and visitors

Masks required for employees and visitors when social distancing is not possible

Food and drink stands will remain closed

Local beaches can open in New York as well. A decision must be made by local leaders by Wednesday, May 20.