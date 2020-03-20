New York State Attorney General Letitia James says her office has gotten reports of people knocking on doors claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and offering tests for the coronavirus for a fee.

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The Attorney General says the reports have been coming from residents in Otsego County. She says resident should no that no one from the CDC or any other health agency is knocking on doors to provide COVID-19 tests for a fee or otherwise.

James earlier had sent several cease-and-desist letters to individuals and companies trying to market products claiming to be cures while there are no such FDA-approved products.

The Attorney General also has put several businesses on notice in New York that have been charging excessive prices for hand sanitizers, disinfectant sprays, rubbing alcohol and other items being sought during the crisis.

Any price-gouging situations should be reported to the Attorney General’s office.