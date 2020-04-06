New Online Portal Can Help You Get Your Stimulus Payment Faster

A new online portal where you can register your direct deposit information can help you get your stimulus payment faster.

Turbo Tax has launched a new online portal so you can provide your direct deposit information to the IRS, so you can get your stimulus payment faster.

According to Business Insider, Turbo Tax has partnered with the IRS to help people who are not required to file tax returns get their stimulus check more quickly. The IRS plans to start direct deposit of stimulus checks as early as April 9, while filers with no direct deposit information online can expect to start receiving paper checks around April 24.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

"There are as many as 10 million Americans who are not required to file a tax return," the company said in a press release. "Because the IRS will use the federal tax return to determine and send individual stimulus payments, these individuals are at risk of not receiving their stimulus payment. Users simply answer a few questions and then choose to receive their payment via direct deposit or check."

The IRS says they too plan to develop an online portal, but have not yet.

In order to provide direct deposit information, go to the Turbo Tax website and provide them with needed information: turbotax.intuit.com/stimulus-check