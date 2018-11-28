New on Netflix: December 2018
There are 64 Netflix originals debuting in December. 64! That’s more than two television shows and movies per day. 14 different series and films debut on December 7 alone, in case you want to just sit in the dark in your house and watch nothing but Netflix that weekend.
The highlights — and just the highlights because, again, there are 64 originals debuting next month — include Alfonso Cuaron’s critically acclaimed Roma, Andy Serkis’ Jungle Book adaptation Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, and the film version of Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show, Springsteen on Broadway.
Here’s the full list of new titles coming to Netflix to close out 2018. Odds are you’ll be watching at least a few of these into 2019.
Avail. 12/1/18
8 Mile
Astro Boy
Battle-- NETFLIX FILM
Bride of Chucky
Christine
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Crossroads: One Two Jaga-- NETFLIX FILM
Friday
Friday After Next
Hellboy
Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1
Meet Joe Black
Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Bloody Valentine
Next Friday
Reindeer Games
Seven Pounds
Shaun of the Dead
Terminator Salvation
The Big Lebowski
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses
The Last Dragon
The Man Who Knew Too Little
Avail. 12/2/18
The Lobster
Avail. 12/3/18
Blue Planet II: Season 1
Hero Mask-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/4/18
District 9
Avail. 12/6/18
Happy!: Season 1
Avail. 12/7/18
5 Star Christmas-- NETFLIX FILM
Bad Blood-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dogs of Berlin-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dumplin'-- NETFLIX FILM
Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle-- NETFLIX FILM
Nailed It! Holiday!-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Pine Gap-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters and the Wish Star-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The American Meme-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ranch: Part 6-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/9/18
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3
Avail. 12/10/18
Michael Jackson's This Is It
Avail. 12/11/18
Vir Das: Losing It-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/12/18
Back Street Girls: Gokudols-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Out of Many, One-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/13/18
Wanted: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/14/18
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cuckoo: Season 4-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dance & Sing with True: Songs-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fuller House: Season 4-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Inside the Real Narcos-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ROMA-- NETFLIX FILM
Sunderland Til I Die-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Fix-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Innocent Man-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Protector-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tidelands-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Travelers: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/16/18
Baby Mama
Kill the Messenger
One Day
Springsteen on Broadway-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Theory of Everything
Avail. 12/18/18
Baki-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/21/18
3Below: Tales of Arcadia-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
7 Days Out-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Back With the Ex-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bad Seeds-- NETFLIX FILM
Bird Box-- NETFLIX FILM
Derry Girls-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Diablero-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Greenleaf: Season 3
LAST HOPE: Part 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Perfume-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sirius the Jaeger-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski-- NETFLIX FILM
Tales by Light: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Casketeers-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wolf (BÖRÜ)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/24/18
Hi Score Girl-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Magicians: Season 3
Avail. 12/25/18
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11
Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War
Avail. 12/26/18
Alexa & Katie: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
YOU
Avail. 12/28/18
Instant Hotel-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La noche de 12 años-- NETFLIX FILM
Selection Day-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
When Angels Sleep-- NETFLIX FILM
Yummy Mummies-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 12/30/18
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Avail. 12/31/18
The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man
Coming in December
Watership Down: Limited Series-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
