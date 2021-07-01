New Italian Restaurant Coming To East Syracuse This Summer So Be Prepared For Craveable Dishes

A new Italian restaurant is coming to East Syracuse thanks to two Central New York restaurateurs teaming up.

Whose Teaming Up?- Rise N Shine Diner owner Danielle Mecuri and Adam Weitsman, owner of The Krebs and the Elephant and the Dove restaurants in Skaneateles.

Where Will It Be Located- This new Italian restaurant will be located in the former Grimaldi’s Ristorante near Carrier Circle, located at 6430 Yorktown Circle in East Syracuse.

What Is The Name?: The new restaurant’s name has not been revealed.

When Will It Be Opened?: An opening date will be announced soon according to Syracuse.com.

Once we know more, we will update this story. For now, enjoy these colorful and delicious looking menu items from Rise N Shine:

Here's what we do know: The 4,000 square-foot space will feature a new “state-of-the-art” outdoor dining area, the menu will put a fun, Rise N Shine-inspired twist on items featured there:

“We will be creating craveable, premium Italian dishes that are fun, tasteful and definitely social media worthy,” Mecuri said in a statement.

Rise N Shin is located at 500 Westcott Street in Syracuse. Currently, they are known for colorful breakfast items like the Pancake Tacos, Mochi Waffles and the Birthday Cake Milkshakes. Mecuri is also behind Loded, the new burger joint that offers like Fruity Pebble S’mores Funnel Cake Fries at 6393 Thompson Road.

“We can’t wait to give Central New York a restaurant like this to call their own,” Weitsman added.

