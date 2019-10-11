A new beer will available soon in New York but is illegal in fifteen states. It has something to do with the high percentage of alcohol by volume. Get ready beer lovers, a new beer is about to hit the market and it's not for everyone. You are going to have to know how to handle your beer.

According to News 10 ABC, Sam Adams announced that they will release an exclusive beer called Utopias. It is a unique collection where only one hundred casks will be made and, by the way, it's completely illegal in fifteen states. Good news, New Yorkers, it's legal here.

Sam Adams says that each beer has been barrel-aged and hand-bottled. They are deeming it "America's most extreme beer". An average Sam Adams beer is about five percent alcohol by volume. This one is twenty-eight percent!

Utopias beer will hit shelves on October 15th and sell for $210 per bottle. The Utopias beer is illegal in Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, or West Virginia.

