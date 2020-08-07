Need a mask? There's a tree full of free ones in central New York.

Experts suggest wearing a mask to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Don't have one or need another? Take one from the tree at the Oriskany Falls Fire Department.

There are 200 free cloth masks hanging from a tree at the Firehouse. There's several different colors and sizes for adults and teens.

Photo Credit - Oriskany Falls Fire Department

There's even some for the kids.

Photo Credit - Oriskany Falls Fire Department

Don't wait long. The last time the mask tree was decorated, it was bare within days, with hundreds of people taking advantage of the free masks.

Kudos to the elves hard at work making all these free masks for the community.