NBC News Tech in New York City Dies From Coronavirus

An audio technician who worked for NBC News in New York City died Thursday from COVID-19, the network has announced.

Larry Edgeworth, who worked in an equipment room at the newtork's news headquarters in Rockefeller Plaza. Edgeworth's age was not disclosed in the NBC News report, but he suffered from underlying health concerns, according to NBC News Chairman Andy Lack.

"As we have heard from medical professionals, those with underlying health concerns are sadly the most vulnerable," Lack wrote Friday morning.